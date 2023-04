TOKYO -- Japan will provide Rapidus an additional 260 billion yen ($1.94 billion) in assistance under plans announced Tuesday as the government spearheads efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor production.

Founded in 2022, government-backed chipmaker Rapidus aims to begin mass production of cutting-edge 2-nanometer semiconductors in the latter half of the decade. Rapidus signed a chip licensing agreement in late 2022 with IBM, which successfully produced a 2-nm prototype in 2021.