TOKYO -- Japanese manufacturers of semiconductor testing equipment are making capacity investments to meet growing demand for machinery that can inspect cutting-edge devices like 3D integrated circuits and power semiconductors for EVs.

Tokyo Seimitsu has invested nearly 20 billion yen (about $148 million) in a new factory in Saitama prefecture, with operations slated to begin in July. The company holds 50% to 60% of the global market for wafer-probing machines that use electrical signals.