PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Leading chipmaking equipment supplier KLA saw strong sales in the July-September quarter, but warned of a severe revenue impact from the latest U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, the company reported Wednesday.

For the three months ended Sept. 30, KLA reported $2.7 billion in revenue, up 30.7% year on year. China was the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 31% of the total.