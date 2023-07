TOKYO -- Gallium prices are surging after China said it would start requiring permits to export the key metal and other chipmaking materials in August, signaling a potentially significant impact on the industry.

The benchmark price for gallium in the U.S. and European markets reached $332.50 per kilogram on July 20, according to U.K.-based Argus Media -- up 18% from the end of June, before China made its announcement on July 3.