Kishida to seek more investment in meeting with chipmaker execs

TOKYO -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage more semiconductor-related investment in Japan when he meets on Thursday with leaders from seven major chip companies in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and Taiwan.

The unusual gathering will bring together figures such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Chairman Mark Liu, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Micron Technologies CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, as well as executives from Samsung Electronics, IBM, Applied Materials and Belgian research group IMEC.