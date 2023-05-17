Kyocera plans $3bn in chip spending to meet AI demand

KYOTO, Japan -- Kyocera will invest 400 billion yen ($2.9 billion) in semiconductor-related production facilities through March 2026, betting big on cutting-edge chips for artificial intelligence and other fields under plans announced Tuesday.

The investments, unveiled by President Hideo Tanimoto as part of its medium-term business plan, represent a 130% increase over the previous three-year period. Kyocera will raise production capacity for package products, as well as fine-ceramic components for semiconductor-processing equipment.