ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Kyocera plans $3bn in chip spending to meet AI demand

Investment to more than double over previous three-year period

Kyocera's organic package products for semiconductors, used for AI and other technology. (Photo by Eisaku Nitta)
EISAKU NITTA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KYOTO, Japan -- Kyocera will invest 400 billion yen ($2.9 billion) in semiconductor-related production facilities through March 2026, betting big on cutting-edge chips for artificial intelligence and other fields under plans announced Tuesday.

The investments, unveiled by President Hideo Tanimoto as part of its medium-term business plan, represent a 130% increase over the previous three-year period. Kyocera will raise production capacity for package products, as well as fine-ceramic components for semiconductor-processing equipment.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close