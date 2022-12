KYOTO -- Kyocera will expand its investment in semiconductor-related production and other businesses, increasing total capital spending and research and development to 1.3 trillion yen ($9.78 billion) over the three fiscal years through March 2026, roughly doubling its previous three-year plan.

The Japanese electronics group will raise part of the funds by pledging its KDDI shares as collateral for the first time while borrowing up to 1 trillion yen.