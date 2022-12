KYOTO -- Kyocera will expand its investment in semiconductors, increasing total capital investment and research and development expenditure to 1.3 trillion yen ($9.78 billion) over the three fiscal years through March 2026, roughly doubling the amount spent during the previous three years to March 2023.

The Japanese electronics and ceramics manufacturer will also fundraise by pledging its KDDI shares as collateral for the first time while borrowing up to 1 trillion yen.