KYOTO, Japan -- Kyocera will invest 62 billion yen ($470 million) on a new plant for semiconductor-related components, the Japanese electronics manufacturer said Wednesday, building its first domestic production facility in two decades.

Kyocera breaks ground on the plant later this fiscal year in Isahaya, a city in Nagasaki prefecture. The 62 billion yen is earmarked for a six-year period through March 2029.