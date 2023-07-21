ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Maldives: Small island nation with big role shipping chips to Russia

$53m of chips transited Indian Ocean country 1 year after invasion, data shows

The Maldives flag flies over the capital of Male. The Indian Ocean nation is known as a tourist destination but is also a key shipping point. (Nikkei photo)
KATHERINE CREEL and SHOJI YANO, Nikkei staff writers | Maldives

TOKYO -- Surrounded by azure waters and year-round sun, the Maldives is a popular destination for holidaymakers and honeymooners. But there is another side to this country of pristine islands and glamorous resorts. It is also a transit point for shipments that circumvent sanctions against Russia.

In the year after Russia invaded Ukraine, approximately 400,000 U.S.-made semiconductors worth a total of $53.6 million were shipped to Russia via the Maldives, according to Russian customs clearance data obtained from the Indian research firm Export Genius and analyzed by Nikkei.

