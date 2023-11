BEIJING -- A mammoth semiconductor factory project led by China's government in the east of the country has raised another $39 billion yuan ($5.3 billion), as the world's No. 2 economy ramps up its drive to boost local supply of the key technology.

Changxin Xinqiao Storage Technology, a semiconductor company based in Hefei in Anhui province that will operate the 150 billion yuan factory, recently raised the latest funding, according to credit information by a domestic research firm Qichacha.