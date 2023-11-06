ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Micron taps Taiwan and Japan to make advanced AI memory chips

U.S. chipmaker looks to gain ground on South Korean rivals

U.S. memory chip maker Micron is racing to meet demand for the advanced chips needed to fuel the AI boom. (Photo by Cheng Ting-Fang)
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAICHUNG, Taiwan -- U.S. memory chip maker Micron is doubling down on Taiwan and Japan as the key production bases for its cutting-edge products as it battles South Korean rivals to capture demand from the AI boom.

Taiwan and Japan play vital roles in the production of Micron's most advanced dynamic random-access (DRAM) memory and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, Naga Chandrasekaran, Micron's senior vice president of technology development, told reporters on Monday. Advanced DRAM and HBM chips are vital for enabling powerful generative AI computing applications such as ChatGPT and Bard.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more