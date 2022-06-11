Micron to make cutting-edge '1-beta' memory chips in Japan this year

TOKYO -- U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology will start mass-producing advanced DRAM memory chips at its Hiroshima plant by the end of the year, Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana told Nikkei.

Micron had already announced plans to start producing dynamic random-access memory using what it calls "1 beta" technology in Taiwan.

The company is coordinating with the Japanese government and business partners, such as equipment makers, to start producing them in Japan as well, Sadana said in an interview.

He did not reveal the size of the investment in the Hiroshima plant but said manufacturing such chips generally requires new equipment and clean rooms.

Micron is expected to determine the scale of its investment based on government subsidies and other factors.

Micron Technology Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana (Photo courtesy of Micron Technology)

DRAM is used for temporary data storage in a wide variety of electronics, including smartphones and servers.

Micron's production technology for 1-beta chips is believed to be in the low 10-nanometer range -- an indicator of the level of miniaturization in a chip. Smaller numbers mean lower costs per unit of memory and better performance.

Micron acquired Japan's Elpida Memory in 2013 after the latter filed for bankruptcy protection. It has since produced advanced DRAM at Elpida's old Hiroshima plant. The chipmaker has made some of the largest investments in Japan for a foreign company, pouring $7 billion into the country in the three years through August 2021.

The 1-beta DRAM is an improvement on 1-alpha chips, which Micron already produces in Hiroshima. It is expected to be incorporated into 5G-compatible smartphones and other high-performance devices.

There are many positives to producing in Japan, like the country's established semiconductor industry and the pool of talent in Hiroshima, Sadana said. Micron intends to continue producing cutting-edge chips in Japan, he said.

Micron has announced in 2021 plans to invest $150 billion in memory manufacturing and research and development worldwide over the next decade. With the company laying out plans for 1-beta production, industry watchers are looking to see where it will manufacture the next-generation 1-gamma DRAM, which is targeted for mass production in 2024.

1-gamma production uses extreme-ultraviolet lithography -- a technology crucial for making the tiniest circuit patterns. Micron will introduce EUV tools later this year to its fab in Taichung, Taiwan, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said via video at the Computex Taipei trade show in late May.

Sadana did not say in the Nikkei interview whether Micron planned to produce 1-gamma DRAM in Japan. Involvement in the cutting-edge process would be a boon for Japanese semiconductor industry suppliers.