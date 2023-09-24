ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Mitsubishi Chemical to build new Japan plant for chip material

Latest investment in country's semiconductor supply chain follows moves by TSMC, others

Japan's supply chain for chipmaking materials is receiving an influx of fresh investment. Photo by Tomoki Mera)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group plans to build a new domestic plant for semiconductor materials, Nikkei has learned, as investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and other players spark growth in the country's chip industry supply chain.

The company aims to start operation of the new plant in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The facility will make polymer for photoresist, a critical material that reacts to light in the stage of chipmaking when circuit patterns are formed.

