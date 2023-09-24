Mitsubishi Chemical to build new Japan plant for chip material

TOKYO -- Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Group plans to build a new domestic plant for semiconductor materials, Nikkei has learned, as investments by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and other players spark growth in the country's chip industry supply chain.

The company aims to start operation of the new plant in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The facility will make polymer for photoresist, a critical material that reacts to light in the stage of chipmaking when circuit patterns are formed.