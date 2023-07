GANDHINAGAR, India -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday vowed to make the country a "reliable" base for the semiconductor industry, as the U.S.-China confrontation reshapes global chip supply chains.

"As India moves forward on the path of reform, new opportunities will be created," Modi said in a speech to open SemiconIndia, a chip industry event in Gandhinagar, in his western home state of Gujarat. "India is becoming an excellent conductor for semiconductor investments."