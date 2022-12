TOKYO -- From Nissan Chemical to Showa Denko, Japanese semiconductor materials makers are expanding output of products used in 3D chip packaging in response to chipmakers' growing interest.

Nissan Chemical will begin mass production in 2024 of a temporary bonding adhesive used in 3D packages -- wafers vertically stacked to create faster chips. The adhesive keeps silicon wafers attached to glass substrates during polishing and stacking, while also allowing wafers to be removed without damage.