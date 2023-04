PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Tech companies from Microsoft to Baidu are rushing to cash in on the artificial intelligence craze unleashed by ChatGPT, but some of the clearest winners -- at least so far -- are Nvidia and other chipmakers in the U.S. and beyond who are benefiting from booming demand for semiconductors.

Nvidia's shares jumped nearly 12% in the week following the release of the latest version of ChatGPT and are up nearly 85% since the start of the year.