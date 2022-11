PALO ALTO, U.S. -- U.S. chipmaker Nvidia reported a 17% year-over-year quarterly revenue decline on Wednesday, with demand weakening from China due to Washington's export curbs and Beijing's zero-COVID policies.

For the three months ended Oct. 30, the California-based company recorded $5.9 billion in revenue, down 17% on the year. The decline was largely driven by the lackluster performance of the gaming chip division, which saw a 51% year-over-year revenue drop to $1.6 billion.