PALO ALTO, U.S. -- U.S. chipmaker Nvidia reported a 101% year-over-year jump in quarterly revenue Wednesday, as companies around the world race to build next-generation artificial intelligence-powered products, driving up demand for AI chips.

For the three months ended July 30, California-based Nvidia racked up $13.51 billion in revenue, more than doubling last year's figure and setting a new record for the company.