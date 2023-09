PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Nvidia's blockbuster earnings and rosy outlook are music to the ears of investors, who have pushed its share price into the stratosphere this year. But the tune is less sweet for other chipmakers as the U.S. company reaps the lion's share of the AI spending boom.

Nvidia's shares jumped more than 6% in one week after it reported a year-over-year quarterly revenue increase of 101% on Aug. 23. Its stock price has more than tripled since the beginning of the year.