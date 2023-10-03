Prices for Nvidia generative AI chips soar in Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese prices of semiconductor devices for data centers from U.S.-based Nvidia are skyrocketing on the weak yen, driving up costs for developers of generative AI.

Business solutions company GDEP Advance, an official Nvidia sales partner, has raised the catalog price on the cutting-edge H100 graphics processing unit by 16% in September to 5.44 million yen ($36,300) -- a roughly 700,000 yen increase. Nvidia controls around 80% to 90% of the global market for data center GPUs, which are essential to developing artificial intelligence services.