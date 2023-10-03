ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Prices for Nvidia generative AI chips soar in Japan

Weak yen squeezes tech developers rushing for leading-edge GPUs

The H100 GPU's price has not changed in dollars but jumped 16% in Japan this September. (Photo courtesy of Nvidia)
YUKI OKOSHI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese prices of semiconductor devices for data centers from U.S.-based Nvidia are skyrocketing on the weak yen, driving up costs for developers of generative AI.

Business solutions company GDEP Advance, an official Nvidia sales partner, has raised the catalog price on the cutting-edge H100 graphics processing unit by 16% in September to 5.44 million yen ($36,300) -- a roughly 700,000 yen increase. Nvidia controls around 80% to 90% of the global market for data center GPUs, which are essential to developing artificial intelligence services.

