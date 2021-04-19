ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Renesas restarts semiconductor production in fire-hit factory

Japanese chipmaker expects normal shipments within about 100 days

Renesas Electronics resumed production of semiconductors at its Naka factory on April 17. (Photo courtesy of Renesas)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics resumed production of semiconductors at its Naka factory on Saturday, a month after the plant was damaged by a fire on March 19.

The timing is in line with the company's plan to resume production in a month. Production volume is expected to increase gradually.

The Naka factory in Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, was equipped with production equipment for chips used in cars. Due to lag times, Renesas expects its shipments to return to normal levels about 100 days after the fire.

Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata is expected to give a news conference on Monday.

