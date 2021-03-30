ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Renesas says full chip recovery after fire could take four months

Japan auto supplier confident of restarting output from affected plant earlier

A Renesas chipmaking plant in Japan was damaged by a fire on March 19.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Renesas Electronics, the Japanese chipmaker whose plant was severely damaged in a recent fire, expects that it will take three to four months for output to recover to levels before the blaze, the company's president and CEO said on Tuesday.

Hidetoshi Shibata told reporters that he was now "more certain" that some production could resume in a month's time, as he had previously indicated on March 21.

The fire broke out at Renesas' Naka factory in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture, on March 19, damaging production lines that make semiconductor wafers.

Shibata added that the fire affected 23 machines, rather than 11 as originally stated.

The Naka fire fueled concern over a prolonged chip shortage for automakers, coming on top of other incidents that have hit global supplies.

Renesas has nearly 20% of the global market for microcomputers, which control cars and other machines.

Its Naka plant was previously halted for about three months after a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, dealing a blow to Japanese auto production.

