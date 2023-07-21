ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Revealing untold stories of the chip war with Chris Miller

A peek into the global battle for semiconductor dominance

Chris Miller, top left, and Nikkei Asia tech correspondents talk about the semiconductor industry during a Nikkei webinar.
Nikkei staff writers | China

TOKYO -- Nikkei hosted an online panel discussion on Thursday about the escalating U.S.-China chip war, highlighting a problem that has hammered the industry's biggest players -- from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to Samsung Electronics.

Nikkei Asia's award-winning tech journalists Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li joined Chris Miller, author of "Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology," for the webinar. Discussions covered the impacts of U.S. export controls on China's chip sector, the difficulty in creating a domestic supply chain and the industry's talent crunch, as well as the future landscape of the semiconductor sector.

