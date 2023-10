TOKYO -- South Korea's SK Hynix, which holds an indirect stake in Japan's Kioxia Holdings, is reluctant to back Kioxia's merger with U.S. rival Western Digital's memory chip operations, Nikkei has learned.

SK Hynix's approval is necessary for the merger to move forward. As a backup plan, the South Korean company has sounded out Japan's SoftBank Group on a partnership in case the Kioxia-MD merger plan falls through. SoftBank is not currently involved in the merger talks.