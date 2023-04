SEOUL -- South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix's operating loss widened to 3.4 trillion won ($2.5 billion) in the first quarter as the company struggles to cope with a deepening downturn in the global semiconductor industry.

The world's second-largest DRAM producer also announced on Wednesday that its revenue dropped 58.1% to 5.1 trillion won for the January-to-March period from a year ago. SK Hyinx's operating loss grew from the fourth quarter of 2022 when it reached 1.9 trillion won.