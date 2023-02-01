ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
SK Hynix posted $1.4bn loss in Q4, hit by semiconductor downturn

South Korean chipmaker suffers as DRAM prices tumble; outlook remains severe

A global downturn in the semiconductor industry is hurting SK Hynix and other chipmakers.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- SK Hynix posted an operating loss of 1.7 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter, the company said on Wednesday, as a global downturn in the semiconductor industry slammed the world's second-biggest DRAM chipmaker.

The South Korean company said it swung into the red in the October-to-December period from a 4.2 trillion won profit in the same period a year earlier, and revenue fell 37.8% to 7.7 trillion won. SK Hynix racked up a net loss of 3.5 trillion won for the three-month period, compared with a net profit of 3.3 trillion won the year before.

