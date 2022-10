SEOUL -- SK Hynix's operating profit plunged 60.3% in the third quarter from the year before as the world's second-largest memory chipmaker was hit hard by low global demand amid high inflation and economic weakness.

The South Korean company said on Wednesday that operating profit totaled 1.7 trillion won ($1.2 billion) for the three months through September, while revenue fell 7.0% to 11.0 trillion won year on year.