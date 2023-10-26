SK Hynix reports $1.3bn Q3 operating loss on chip slump

SEOUL -- SK Hynix announced on Thursday that it recorded a 1.8 trillion won ($1.3 billion) operating loss in the third quarter, leaving the semiconductor maker mired in red for a fourth straight quarter as it struggles to cope with a prolonged memory chip market slump.

But in a potentially positive sign, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker said the loss narrowed by more than 1 trillion won from 2.9 trillion won in the second quarter. Revenue increased 24% to 9.1 trillion won during the same period.