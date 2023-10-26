ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

SK Hynix reports $1.3bn Q3 operating loss on chip slump

South Korean chipmaker loses money for fourth straight quarter

SK Hynix says that its chip business is steadily recovering thanks to growing demand for high-performance memory chips, though the company is still losing money.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- SK Hynix announced on Thursday that it recorded a 1.8 trillion won ($1.3 billion) operating loss in the third quarter, leaving the semiconductor maker mired in red for a fourth straight quarter as it struggles to cope with a prolonged memory chip market slump.

But in a potentially positive sign, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker said the loss narrowed by more than 1 trillion won from 2.9 trillion won in the second quarter. Revenue increased 24% to 9.1 trillion won during the same period.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more