SK Hynix weighs future of China chip plant after U.S. tech curbs

SEOUL -- SK Hynix said on Wednesday that it would consider selling its memory chip production facilities in China in a worst-case scenario if recently imposed U.S. export controls make it too difficult to continue operations there.

"As a contingency plan, we are considering selling the fab, selling the equipment or transferring the equipment to South Korea," SK Hynix Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Noh said in a conference call to discuss its third-quarter earnings results. "It's a contingency plan," he stressed. "We want to [continue to] operate without facing this situation."