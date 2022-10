SEOUL -- South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said Wednesday that it has obtained a one-year waiver from the U.S. government to use American chip equipment in China, which will let the company maintain production in the country.

The announcement comes after the U.S. last week imposed tough export control regulations on China aimed at thwarting almost every aspect of the country's semiconductor development as part of its toughest crackdown yet on Beijing's tech ambitions.