ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Samsung Q3 net profit fell 23% as chip, smartphone demand slumps

South Korean tech company promotes Lee Jae-yong to chairman

Profits at Samsung Electronics declined in the third quarter.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that its net profit in the third quarter fell as demand slumped for semiconductors, smartphones and home appliances amid global inflation and slowing economies, as it announced the appointment of Lee Jae-yong to chairman of the global tech company.

"The board cited the current uncertain global business environment and the pressing need for stronger accountability and business stability in approving the recommendation," Samsung said in a statement. Lee had served as vice chairman and will now fill the position that had been vacant after the death of his father Lee Kun-hee in 2020.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close