Samsung Q3 net profit fell 23% as chip, smartphone demand slumps

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that its net profit in the third quarter fell as demand slumped for semiconductors, smartphones and home appliances amid global inflation and slowing economies, as it announced the appointment of Lee Jae-yong to chairman of the global tech company.

"The board cited the current uncertain global business environment and the pressing need for stronger accountability and business stability in approving the recommendation," Samsung said in a statement. Lee had served as vice chairman and will now fill the position that had been vacant after the death of his father Lee Kun-hee in 2020.