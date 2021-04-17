ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Samsung and Renesas rush to restore chip production by summer

Shortage to persist despite resumption of deliveries halted by storms and fire

Samsung Electronics expects shipments from this semiconductor plant in Texas to return to normal as early as June.  (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
HIDEAKI RYUGEN, KOTARO ABE and KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writers | North America

TOKYO/SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics looks to regain full output at its Texas semiconductor plant this summer, one of several major chipmakers recovering from unforeseen disruptions that have amplified the global shortage.

The South Korean company recently restarted the plant in the city of Austin at minimal output to calibrate production processes for normal operations. The facility was forced to shut down in February due to a statewide blackout that resulted from severe winter weather.

The replacement of chipmaking equipment components was also delayed. Samsung aims to complete the restoration in May, and the volume of deliveries is expected to return to pre-blackout levels as soon as June.

In addition to chipmakers affected by the weather-related disruptions in Texas, Renesas was forced to halt production at plant in Japan due to a fire. The process of making semiconductors normally takes two to three months. Halting production necessitates the disposal of silicon wafers and other intermediary material.

Samsung received notification before the Texas blackout, and that apparently helped the company curb the damage. But the lengthy plant stoppage has exacerbated an acute supply shortage.

The Austin plant produces chips on order for smartphones and other products. Clients include California-based Qualcomm. The pause in the plant's production will cause a 30% drop in global output of 5G phones during the second quarter, Taiwanese market researcher TrendForce estimates.

Germany's Infineon Technologies, the leading supplier of automotive semiconductors, has operations in Austin, as does Dutch No. 2 player NXP Semiconductors. The plants account for 6% of Infineon's total production capacity and 10% for NXP, according to British data provider Omdia.

Infineon and NXP were forced to shut their Austin plants in February. Infineon looks to restore deliveries to pre-blackout levels in June.

In Japan, a fire at Renesas Electronics' Naka plant in Ibaraki Prefecture forced a stoppage in March. The facility will restart Saturday and Sunday at minimal output. The fire occurred at a building that made semiconductors for automobiles. Renesas plans to resume deliveries at normal levels by around the end of June.

But restoring these chip supplies disrupted by disasters will not allay uncertainties among clients, as they faced a supply crunch even prior to the plant stoppages.

"The shortage in supplies will last at least until 2022," said Kazuhiro Sugiyama, an official at Omdia.

