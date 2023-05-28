Samsung's $230bn chip hub draws top equipment makers to Seoul area

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies are expanding facilities in South Korea, as Samsung Electronics' plan to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years in a new domestic production hub attracts other players and fosters a chip supply ecosystem.

Executives from semiconductor manufacturing equipment majors like U.S.-based Applied Materials, Dutch-based ASML Holdings and others have been visiting government offices in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, to discuss investment plans, infrastructure development and tax incentives in the province.