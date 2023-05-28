ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Samsung's $230bn chip hub draws top equipment makers to Seoul area

Local supply chain development to facilitate R&D, echoing TSMC in Taiwan

Samsung's announced investment in new chip plants in South Korea, among the largest ever, is attracting other players in the chip supply chain. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Electronics)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA and NAMI MATSUURA, Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

SEOUL/TOKYO -- Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies are expanding facilities in South Korea, as Samsung Electronics' plan to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years in a new domestic production hub attracts other players and fosters a chip supply ecosystem.

Executives from semiconductor manufacturing equipment majors like U.S.-based Applied Materials, Dutch-based ASML Holdings and others have been visiting government offices in Gyeonggi province, which surrounds Seoul, to discuss investment plans, infrastructure development and tax incentives in the province.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close