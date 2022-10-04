ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Samsung says it will more than triple advanced chip output by 2027

South Korean giant aims to catch rival TSMC in race for foundry market share

Samsung Electronics is betting big on advanced semiconductor production, vowing to more than triple output of cutting-edge chips by 2027.   © AP
KIM JAEWON and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | South Korea

SEOUL/TAIPEI -- Samsung Electronics has announced plans to more than triple its production of advanced semiconductors by 2027, including 1.4-nanometer chips, as it targets markets for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G telecoms and cars.

Leading global chipmakers Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel are battling to develop advanced chips to meet client demand. Smaller, more advanced chips are harder to make because they squeeze more transistors onto the same space. The ability to mass produce them is an indication of a manufacturer's technological prowess.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close