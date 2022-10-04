Samsung says it will more than triple advanced chip output by 2027

SEOUL/TAIPEI -- Samsung Electronics has announced plans to more than triple its production of advanced semiconductors by 2027, including 1.4-nanometer chips, as it targets markets for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G telecoms and cars.

Leading global chipmakers Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel are battling to develop advanced chips to meet client demand. Smaller, more advanced chips are harder to make because they squeeze more transistors onto the same space. The ability to mass produce them is an indication of a manufacturer's technological prowess.