ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Samsung semiconductor division swings to $3.4bn loss in Q1

Tech giant says overall operating profit plunged 95.5%, similar to guidance

Samsung Electronics is trying to weather a slump in demand for semiconductors, used in a wide variety of products including smartphones.    © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that its mainstay semiconductor business swung to an operating loss of 4.6 trillion won ($3.4 billion) in the first quarter from a profit of 8.5 trillion won a year earlier, as the world's biggest memory chipmaker navigates a brutal downturn in the global market for the key component.

The South Korean tech behemoth also confirmed that operating profit for the company as a whole slumped to 640 billion won for the first three months of the year, down 95.5% from a year earlier. Revenue dropped 18.1% to 63.8 trillion won. The figures were slightly better than earnings guidance issued earlier this month.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close