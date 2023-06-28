ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Samsung to apply advanced 2-nm semiconductors to mobile in 2025

South Korean chipmaker keen to overtake TSMC in foundry market in 5 years

Samsung Electronics has its eyes on global foundry chip leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said it will start using its most advanced 2-nanometer chips in mobile applications in 2025 -- followed by high-performance computing (HPC) in 2026 and automobiles the following year -- as it aims to seize the lead from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the global foundry market.

The South Korean tech giant announced the detailed road map for the company's foundry business, which produces tailored chips for corporate customers, in a forum in the U.S. on Tuesday.

