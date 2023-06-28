Samsung to apply advanced 2-nm semiconductors to mobile in 2025

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics said it will start using its most advanced 2-nanometer chips in mobile applications in 2025 -- followed by high-performance computing (HPC) in 2026 and automobiles the following year -- as it aims to seize the lead from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the global foundry market.

The South Korean tech giant announced the detailed road map for the company's foundry business, which produces tailored chips for corporate customers, in a forum in the U.S. on Tuesday.