Samsung to begin making semiconductor parts in Vietnam in 2023

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Samsung will begin making semiconductor parts in Vietnam in July 2023 as the world's largest memory chipmaker further diversifies its manufacturing and as the U.S., China and other powers race to master their technology supply chains.

The South Korean giant is now testing ball grid array products and intends to mass produce them at the Samsung Electro-Mechanics Vietnam factory in northern Thai Nguyen Province, according to a post that showed up late on Friday on Vietnam's official government website. Much of the post was shared verbatim on Samsung's site.