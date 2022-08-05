ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Shipments to Pegatron's China factory disrupted after exec met Pelosi

Suppliers spooked as Beijing wields rule against 'Taiwan' label on goods

Taiwan's Pegatron is a key iPhone supplier with important facilities located in China.    © Reuters
LAULY LI and CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei staff writers | China

TAIPEI -- Shipments to iPhone assembler Pegatron's factory in China were being held for scrutiny by Chinese customs officials a day after the company's senior executive met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei during a visit that has drawn harsh condemnation from Beijing.

The shipments to Pegatron's Suzhou facility, which makes a wide range of products for American clients like Microsoft and Tesla, were being checked on Thursday to see if they violated a rule against cartons carrying the words "Taiwan" or "Republic of China" -- the island's formal name -- multiple sources familiar with the matter said.

