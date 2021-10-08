Sony considering investment in TSMC's first chip plant in Japan

TOKYO -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, and Sony are considering jointly investing about 800 billion yen ($7 billion) to build a semiconductor factory in western Japan, Nikkei has learned.

Sony may also take a minority stake in a new company that will manage the factory, which will be located in Kumamoto Prefecture, on land owned by Sony and in an area adjacent to the latter's image sensor factory, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The factory will make semiconductors used in camera image sensors, as well as chips for automobiles and other products, and is slated to go into operation by around 2023, or 2024, the people said.

Plans for the facility -- which would be TSMC's first chip production operation in Japan -- come as the global tech industry grapples with unprecedented semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions. The Taiwanese tech titan confirmed in July that it was "actively reviewing" plans for the project. Nikkei Asia earlier reported that TSMC was finalizing its decision and was open to collaboration with Sony.

The Japanese government, which is increasingly concerned about maintaining supply chain stability amid the chip shortage and rising tensions surrounding the Taiwan Strait, will support the project with subsidies, Nikkei learned.

Japanese chipmakers had dropped out of the race for large-scale chip development by the 2010s and instead contracted out the production of cutting-edge semiconductors to companies like TSMC. By accepting direct investment from the Taiwanese company, Japan hopes to revive the production of advanced products in the country.

The planned investment comes as major economies like the U.S. and Europe are also racing to bring semiconductor production onshore for national security reasons. Washington earlier this year passed a $52 billion bipartisan bill to support the research and development as well as manufacturing of semiconductors.