Sony plans sensor factory in Japan near new TSMC fab

TOKYO -- Sony Group is considering building a new plant for smartphone image sensors in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, sourcing chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s planned fabrication facility in the area, Nikkei has learned.

Sony is looking to break ground on the factory, with a cost expected to run into the billions of dollars, as soon as 2024, bringing it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest. The facility would bring production of components closer to home as geopolitical risks mount elsewhere in the world.