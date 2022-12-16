ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

Sony plans sensor factory in Japan near new TSMC fab

Exclusive: Multibillion-dollar plant would tap locally produced chips

Sony's image sensors are used in a wide range of applications, including smartphones, vehicles and industrial equipment.   © Reuters
KEIICHI FURUKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Sony Group is considering building a new plant for smartphone image sensors in Japan's Kumamoto prefecture, sourcing chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s planned fabrication facility in the area, Nikkei has learned.

Sony is looking to break ground on the factory, with a cost expected to run into the billions of dollars, as soon as 2024, bringing it online in fiscal 2025 at the earliest. The facility would bring production of components closer to home as geopolitical risks mount elsewhere in the world.

