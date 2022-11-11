Sony to build Thailand factory to make image sensors for cars

TOKYO -- Sony Group will set up a semiconductor plant in Thailand as it seeks to curb production costs and build a supply chain resilient to emergencies by more widely dispersing its global production bases, Nikkei has learned.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions will invest approximately 10 billion yen ($70.7 million) in the construction of a new building on the premises of a production base in central Thailand. Work is already underway, and the plant will begin operating in the fiscal year ending March 2025.