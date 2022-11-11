ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Sony to build Thailand factory to make image sensors for cars

Tech giant to hire 2,000 workers as it looks to cut costs, avoid disruptions

Sony is preparing to move the labor-intensive work of processing wafers into thin chips out of Japan and to Thailand. (Source photo by courtesy of Sony) 
Nikkei staff writers | Thailand

TOKYO -- Sony Group will set up a semiconductor plant in Thailand as it seeks to curb production costs and build a supply chain resilient to emergencies by more widely dispersing its global production bases, Nikkei has learned.

Sony Semiconductor Solutions will invest approximately 10 billion yen ($70.7 million) in the construction of a new building on the premises of a production base in central Thailand. Work is already underway, and the plant will begin operating in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

