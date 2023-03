SEOUL -- Production of semiconductors in South Korea fell sharply in February, raising questions over the long-term strength of the country's main export and pointing to sluggish economic growth for the rest of the year.

Data released by the country's official statistics agency on Friday showed that production of chips last month declined 17.1% from January, the steepest on-month fall since 2008. The figure was also down 41.8% from the same month last year.