South Korea chipmakers grapple with U.S. deadline for supply chain data

SEOUL -- South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have only a week left to decide how they will respond to the U.S. request for information on their supply chains.

The U.S. Department of Commerce asked multinational semiconductor companies on Sept. 24 to disclose data in 14 areas so that it can identify bottlenecks in the global supply chain, amid a severe shortage of chips and other components. Businesses have until Nov. 8 to comply.

The disclosures sought include those pertaining to client information, sales, inventory and plans to boost output. Many chipmakers have concerns about handing over sensitive data that, if leaked to outside parties, could disadvantage their company when negotiating contracts.

Both Samsung and SK Hynix have discussed the issue with the South Korean government, but neither company has settled on a response. During a trade show in Seoul late last month, executives from both manufacturers stopped short of elaborating on the next step.

"We're considering [the response] from various angles," one executive said.

The calculus for Samsung, the world's second-biggest contract chipmaker, is complicated by its plans to build a new plant in the U.S. with the help of government subsidies.

"Considering contracts with clients, turning in confidential business information may violate provisions," said Ahn Ki-hyun, a senior executive director at the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

But some within the industry see no choice but to comply with Washington while limiting the impact on business.

"We are continuing to negotiate so that confidential elements are not handed over, especially those pertaining to customer information," said one company representative.

South Korea is mounting a response as well. Hong Nam-ki, who serves as deputy prime minister and as minister of economy and finance, visited the U.S. in mid-October to express concerns about the disclosure request.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Oct. 22 that it will submit the requested data by next week's deadline. The company also has pledged not to divulge sensitive client data, so it remains unclear how much information will be disclosed.