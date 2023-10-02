ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

South Korea's Hana Micron to invest $1bn in Vietnam chip production

Samsung supplier begins moving equipment into new plant as Hanoi courts chipmakers

Vietnam is courting global chipmaking companies after years of stalled attempts to grow its semiconductor industry. (NIKKEI montage/Source photos by AP and Getty)
LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writer | Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Hana Micron plans to pour $1 billion into chip production in Vietnam by 2025, the latest in a wave of semiconductor investments flooding into the communist country.

The South Korean manufacturer of chip packaging and memory products told Nikkei Asia it is moving equipment to its new, second factory in Bac Giang province to "prepare for production and we have a busy schedule with customer audits, etc." The province hosts three Apple suppliers and, with neighboring Bac Ninh, is known for making the bulk of Samsung phones globally.

