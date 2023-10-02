South Korea's Hana Micron to invest $1bn in Vietnam chip production

HO CHI MINH CITY -- Hana Micron plans to pour $1 billion into chip production in Vietnam by 2025, the latest in a wave of semiconductor investments flooding into the communist country.

The South Korean manufacturer of chip packaging and memory products told Nikkei Asia it is moving equipment to its new, second factory in Bac Giang province to "prepare for production and we have a busy schedule with customer audits, etc." The province hosts three Apple suppliers and, with neighboring Bac Ninh, is known for making the bulk of Samsung phones globally.