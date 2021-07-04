ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

Sumitomo Electric to produce 5G chips in US amid shortage

New Jersey facility to double supply capacity and serve European market

Sumitomo Electric's gallium nitride transistor: Gallium nitride increases communication capacity and reduces power consumption when compared with silicon chips.
RYOTARO SATO, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

TOKYO -- Japanese chipmaker Sumitomo Electric Industries will fabricate semiconductors for 5G base stations in the U.S. from September, Nikkei has learned, amid growing concerns over supply chain disruption due to a global chip shortage.

Sumitomo Electric, which holds a 70% share of the product globally and is a major supplier to Chinese telecom Huawei Technologies, plans to double supply capacity with its U.S. operations.

The 5G chipmaker has set up a production facility in a factory in New Jersey operated by U.S. contract manufacturer II-VI. The investment totaled several billion yen (1 billion yen equals $9 million). The facility will produce transistors that are a core component of base stations and serve to amplify signals.

The company uses gallium nitride as a material, which some think may eventually replace silicon as the main chip material. Gallium nitride is a glasslike material that offers increased communications capacity and lower power consumption compared with silicon.

The price of a gallium chip is much higher, according to an industry official, but adoption is increasing. Because of gallium nitride's better overall efficiency, demand is expected to increase with sixth generation technology.

Semiconductors made in the U.S. will be supplied to the U.S. and European units of communication equipment manufacturers such as Sweden's Ericsson and Nokia in Finland. As 90% of Sumitomo Electric's current supply is believed to be bound for Chinese manufacturers, the company aims to boost sales to U.S. and European clients.

According to a French research firm, the market size of gallium nitride transistors will hit $522 million in 2025, double the 2018 figure. American company Qorvo and Japan's Mitsubishi Electric follow leader Sumitomo Electric.

U.S. production is also in line with Washington's policy of strengthening its domestic semiconductor industry. The U.S. has been on alert due to the semiconductor shortage and tensions in China-Taiwan relations, and is discussing a bill that will invest $52 billion in semiconductor production and R&D in the U.S.

Leading semiconductor manufacturers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and South Korea's Samsung Electronics have announced intentions to invest in the U.S.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more