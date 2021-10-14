TSMC announces plans to build first chip plant in Japan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, on Thursday announced it plans to build its first-ever chip plant in Japan, answering Tokyo's call to strengthen the local semiconductor supply chain to cope with an unprecedented global crunch in key components.

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei told investors that the company has received support from both its customers and the Japanese government to proceed with the investment, which is subject to its board of directors' approval. Wei said the plant will focus on 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer specialty technology that can be applied to many chip types, from image sensors to microcontrollers.

Construction of the factory is planned to start next year, with production slated to begin in 2024.

Wei did not disclose the size of the investment.

The same day TSMC reported its net profit for July-September rose nearly 14% as the company ramped up production of processors for the new iPhone 13 lineup.

TSMC logged a net profit of 156.26 billion New Taiwan dollars ($5.6 billion) for the quarter, beating market consensus. Its revenue of NT$414.67 billion was above its guidance.

Its gross margin was 51.3% while its operating margin stood at 41.2%, both improved from last quarter ending in June.

Nikkei Asia reported TSMC was finalizing a decision on its first major chipmaking facility in Japan, which the Taiwanese company aims to start operating as early as 2023 to mainly supply to Sony. Last week, Nikkei reported that TSMC and Sony will jointly invest in the plant.

Japan's push to bring vital semiconductor production on shore comes in the wake of a global chip shortage that is hitting industries from PCs to automobiles as well as rising tension between China and Taiwan. Beijing views the self-governed island -- and key chip manufacturing powerhouse -- as part of its territory and has not ruled out taking control of it by force. Chips form the core engine powering smartphones, servers and connected cars, as well as spacecraft and military equipment, making them a matter of national security for countries around the world.

Still, the Japan move marks a further departure from TSMC's decadeslong strategy of concentrating production in Taiwan, where the world's most valuable chip company conducts research and development and operates massive production sites. It has been more than two decades since TSMC allowed partners or clients to take stakes in its chip factories. The last instance was in 1996, when it jointly invested with clients Analog Devices and Altera, now an Intel company, for its first U.S. manufacturing plant. Just four years later, however, TSMC had acquired all the shares from its partners.

The Taiwanese chip titan is now constructing its most advanced chip facility outside of its home base in the U.S. state of Arizona. Liu said the plant will mainly address the demand for infrastructure- and national security-related chips, as requested by clients. TSMC is also mulling the possibility of building a plant in Germany.

TSMC is also expanding capacity in the Chinese city of Nanjing, even though the 28-nanometer chip production technology used there is generations behind the 5-nm tech that TSMC is set to bring to the U.S. factory.

Arisa Liu, a semiconductor analyst with the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, told Nikkei Asia that geopolitical pressure is behind TSMC's move to expand production globally.

"To operate chip plants in foreign locations will definitely increase costs and we need to monitor closely if that could affect TSMC's profit margin for the longer-term. ... Looking forward, we can foresee TSMC's need to spend more effort on its foreign operations and recruit more talent to help its likely expansion in multiple countries," Liu said.

The push by major economies to bring more semiconductor production onshore will likely keep production costs -- and thus chip prices -- high in the mid to long term, Liu added.