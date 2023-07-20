TSMC delays U.S. chip plant start to 2025 due to labor shortages

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it will push back the start of mass production at its plant in Arizona to 2025 due to a shortage of skilled workers and technicians needed to move equipment into the facility.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said the world's biggest contract chipmaker is entering a critical phase of handling and installing some of the "most advanced equipment" at the plant, its advanced first chip facility in the U.S. in more than 20 years. Mass production was previously slated to begin late next year.