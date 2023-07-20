ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Semiconductors

TSMC delays U.S. chip plant start to 2025 due to labor shortages

Taiwan chipmaker logs quarterly net profit drop on consumer electronics slump

Sluggish demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics contributed to a 23.3% decline in TSMC net profits during the April-June quarter.   © AP
CHENG TING-FANG and LAULY LI, Nikkei Asia tech correspondents | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said it will push back the start of mass production at its plant in Arizona to 2025 due to a shortage of skilled workers and technicians needed to move equipment into the facility.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu said the world's biggest contract chipmaker is entering a critical phase of handling and installing some of the "most advanced equipment" at the plant, its advanced first chip facility in the U.S. in more than 20 years. Mass production was previously slated to begin late next year.

Read Next

Latest On Semiconductors

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more