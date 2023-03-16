TSMC founder Morris Chang backs U.S. on China chip curbs

TAIPEI -- Taiwanese chip industry titan Morris Chang said he supports U.S. attempts to slow China's chip development progress, but also said Washington has left the island out of its vision of "friendshoring," or shifting semiconductor production to friendly countries.

The founder and former chairman of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. was speaking at a panel discussion in Taipei with "Chip War" author Chris Miller on Thursday, where he also warned that chip production costs in the U.S. could end up being twice as high as in Taiwan.