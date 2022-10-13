TSMC gets 1-year U.S. license for China chip expansion: sources

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China after the U.S. rolled out tough export controls to block Beijing's tech ambitions, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia.

The U.S. government assured TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, that it will be able to ship the equipment to a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Nanjing, meaning the company's plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in the world's second-largest economy will remain on track, people familiar with the matter said.