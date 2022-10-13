ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Semiconductors

TSMC gets 1-year U.S. license for China chip expansion: sources

Nanjing plant mostly builds mature chips but also restricted 16-nm grade

Despite the waiver to maintain production in China, the U.S. restrictions will still hit TSMC, as they mean it can no longer help its Chinese customers put advanced graphics and AI processors into production.   © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | China

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has secured a one-year license to continue ordering American chipmaking equipment for its expansion in China after the U.S. rolled out tough export controls to block Beijing's tech ambitions, sources briefed on the matter told Nikkei Asia.

The U.S. government assured TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, that it will be able to ship the equipment to a manufacturing facility in the Chinese city of Nanjing, meaning the company's plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in the world's second-largest economy will remain on track, people familiar with the matter said.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close